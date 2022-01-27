James Ronald "Ronnie" Gray, of 2409 Pine Grove Road, Stanley, Va., peacefully passed from this world on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Page Memorial Hospital, after a brief but difficult struggle with COVID-19.
Born Aug. 19, 1941, to the late Harmon L. Gray (d. 1965) and Rachel Mac Sampson Gray (d. 1979), Mr. Gray — known to friends and loved ones as "Ronnie" — was a lifelong resident of Pine Grove, taking great pride in maintaining his family's homeplace and being an active member of Leake's Chapel Church of the Brethren, where he sang in the choir and was a fixture in the Men's Fellowship.
Ronnie served in the United States Army and, after an honorable discharge, made his career as a conductor for the Norfolk-Southern Railroad Company, a career he treasured well into his retirement.
Mr. Gray was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of more than 35 years, the late Judy Ellen Housden Gray (d. 2009); his sisters, the late Myrtle Mae Gray Hilliard (d. 2004) and Georgia Maxine Gray Ponn (d. 2019), both of whom loved and adored their baby brother; and a special niece, the late Georgia Dawn Pettit (d. 1998).
Mr. Gray is survived by his loving nieces, Judy G. Hilliard Painter of Luray, Patsy D. “Pat” Hilliard Burner of Locust Grove, and Billie A. Hilliard Miner of Stanley; his cherished nephews, Terry A. Pettit and Ricky H. Pettit of Stanley; and numerous great and grand nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at the Bradley Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31.
Memorial donations may be made to Leake's Chapel Church of the Brethren, Stanley, VA 22851.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.