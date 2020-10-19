James Robert Messner, 90, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away on Oct. 17, 2020, at VMRC
Jim was born Oct. 9, 1930, in Chicago, Ill. He was the son of the late Frank and Ruth Messner. Upon the death of his father in 1940, and as the only child, Jim and his mother moved to Bennetts Switch, Ind., where he lived until he completed college and his military obligation, serving in Korea as an infantryman in the U.S. Army.
After graduation from Kokomo (Indiana) High School in 1949, he attended Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas and Indiana University, Bloomington, Ind., and graduated in 1955 with a BS in marketing.
Jim joined the Kawneer Company in 1955 and remained with them for almost 40 years. During his time with Kawneer, he worked his way from salesman to general manager of the International and Contract Division. In his final position, he traveled extensively throughout the world, primarily in the Middle East, Far East and Southeast Asia.
Having lived in Harrisonburg since 1971, Jim was very active in the community. He served on the Harrisonburg City School Board for 7 ½ years, served as a member of the Greater Madison Board of Directors, was a member of the Harrisonburg Rotary Club, and served on various committees at Asbury United Methodist Church. He had ushered at the church for more than 30 years.
Jim previously had served on the RMH Foundation’s Board and served on the Rockingham Memorial Hospital Board of Directors for 15 years, serving as the Board secretary and chair of the Long Range Planning Committee. He was very involved with the planning and development for RMH’s new hospital.
Of all of his accomplishments, Jim’s family made him most proud. Jim married his wife, Pat, whom he met while she worked for his boss at Kawneer, in 1956. In their 64 years together, they had four children and six grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his wife, Pat; daughter, Amy (Matt) Heffernan of Spartanburg, S.C.; son, Tom (Lisa) Messner of Broadlands, Va.; daughter-in-law, Kim Messner, of Christiansburg, Va.; grandsons, Chris Messner, Patrick Messner, Brian Heffernan, Adam Messner, Jacob Messner, and granddaughter, Anna Heffernan.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Jenny Ann, and a son, Andrew Robert, of Christiansburg, Va.
A private burial will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg and a visitation will be held at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sentara RMH Medical Center or Asbury United Methodist Church.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Wenger House at VMRC for the excellent care Jim received over the last seven months.
Condolences may be shared at Kyger.com.
