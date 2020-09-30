James Samuel ‘Pete’ Reeves
James Samuel (Pete) Reeves, 94, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born in Mount Solon on Feb. 19, 1926, a son of the late Ruth (Michael) and James Madison Reeves.
Pete served in the U.S. Army as a PFC during WWII. He worked as a setup operator at Walker Manufacturing in Harrisonburg and was a member of the Meyers Hodges VFW Post No. 8644.
On July 21, 1953, he was united in marriage to Audrey Maxine (Richardson) Reeves, who preceded him in death on March 7, 2012.
Pete is survived by sons, Douglas Kevin Reeves and wife, Teresa, and Samuel Craig Reeves and wife, Christine, all of Harrisonburg; sisters, Anna Clinedinst of Mount Solon and Zula Casady of Sangerville; six grandchildren, Candi Arrington, Scott Nesselrodt, Tiffany Morris, Lauren Reeves, C.J. Reeves and Taryn Reeves; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater with The Rev. Charles David Clinedinst officiating. Burial will follow at Mossy Creek Church Cemetery in Mount Solon with military honors by the Dayton American Legion Post No. 27.
Friends and family may pay their respects on Thursday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and the family will be present from 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clover Hill Fire and Rescue Squad, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
