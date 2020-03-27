James Stuart Rogers, 77, passed away March 24, 2020, at Sentara RMH.
He was born Oct. 17, 1942 in Rockingham, Va., and was the son of the late Floyd Rogers and Celia Campbel Rogers.
He is survived by four children, Stuart Rogers of Strasburg, Michelle Bolton of Rockingham, Regina Rogers of Mount Jackson, Temple and Chris Kellogg of Staunton; six grandchildren, Cody Hottinger, Amanda Hottinger, Sarah Hottinger, Christian Hahn, Jacob Kellogg, and Matthew Carter; a sister, Juanita Rion, and brother, Terry Rogers.
Mr. Rogers retired from Packaging Corporation of America in Harrisonburg. He served in the United States Navy out of Broadway High School, where he graduated.
He will be dearly missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.