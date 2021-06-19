James Thomas "Jim" Rotzin, 85, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born in Columbus, Nebraska on July 30, 1935, and was a son of the late Walter Edgar and Beverly Elizabeth (Thomas) Rotzin.
Jim retired from Swift & Co. after 30 years of service in 1985. Following his retirement he worked at Wampler's and Harrisonburg Auto Auction. He was a member of Muhlenberg Lutheran Church. Jim served his country in the U.S. Army, where he received the commendation medal. He enjoyed golf and traveling.
He was united in marriage on Aug. 12, 1956, to Sue Rae (Scheuerman) Rotzin, who survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his children, Terri Lynn Konort and husband, Paul, of Arlington, Thomas Scott Rotzin, and wife, Donna Delisle, of Harrisonburg, and Michael Ray Rotzin and wife, Deborah Jeschke, of Santa Clara, Calif.; sister, Jean Ann Klump, of Ft. Worth, Texas; two brothers, Jerry Frederick Rotzin, of Lincoln, Calif., and Gary Arthur Rotzin, of Las Vegas, Nev., and sister-in-law, Pauline Rotzin, of Beatrice, Nebr. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Andrew Rotzin, Bobby Rotzin, Laura Konort, Lisa Baker and husband Jordan, Kevin Konort, and Ryan Rotzin.
He was preceded in death by his brother, John Walter Rotzin.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg, with Rev. Alex Zuber officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, 281 E. Market St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
