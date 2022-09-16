James William Delawder, 74, of Broadway, Va., died Sept. 14, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Dec. 9, 1947, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Ida Mae Ford Delawder and his stepfather, the late Braxton Delawder.
He was a live haul truck driver for Tyson Foods for 25 years before retiring. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He attended Faith Baptist Church in Broadway.
On March 30, 1984, he married the former Shirley Halterman, who survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Star Lisa Delawder of Harrisonburg and Torina Cook of Rockingham County; stepchildren, Debrah Dingledine of Mount Jackson, Kimberly Lane of Indiana, and Mark Johnson of Mount Jackson; two sisters, Kay Sue Dellinger and Christine Smith; two brothers, Timothy Delawder and Edward Delawder; and numerous grandchildren.
His stepson, David Johnson III, preceded him in death.
Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Entombment at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum will be private.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
