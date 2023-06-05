Jane Amilee Kibler of Harrisonburg, age 59, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loving family on May 31, 2023. She was born on Nov. 1, 1963, in Manassas, Va. She was the daughter of the late William and Mary Helen Russell.
Mrs. Kibler was a 6-year veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the AmVets Post 7. She worked various jobs in Food Service and also as a CNA at VMRC and Augusta Health. She loved her fur babies, camping, hunting, gardening, cooking and canning, and riding her motorcycle. She was involved with Relay for Life.
On July 23, 1994, she married the love of her life, Dale Allen Kibler, who survives.
Also surviving are her beloved beagle, Micki; her daughter, Carissa Bowman and husband, Derick, of Lacey Spring, and son, Scott Wilson, of Bridgewater; sister, Juanita Allen of Elkton; brother, Dave Russell of Weyers Cave and brother, John Russell of Elkton; sister-in-law, Tammy Harper and husband, Dale, of Fulks Run and sister-in-law, Carol Smith and husband, Joe, of Keezletown; nephew, Zac Bowers of Woodstock; niece, Kassidy Bowers of McLean and niece, Megan Shepard and husband, Charlie, of Harrisonburg; and also numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gene and Elda Kibler of Harrisonburg; and brother-in-law, Harry Allen, of Elkton.
Family visitation will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Rockingham, Va.
A funeral service will be directed by the Rev. Carter Dean of Elkton on Tuesday, June 6, at 11 a.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel followed by a burial service at New Hope Christian Church Cemetery in Harrisonburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to Relay for Life, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Online condolences may be made to family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.