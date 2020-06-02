Jason Leonard Clark
On Thursday, May 28, 2020, Jason Leonard Clark, 43, of Elkton left this life for a better one in heaven. Mr. Clark was born March 22, 1977, in Rockingham County and was the son of Len and Melissa McCue Clark.
Jason served in the U.S. Navy and was a lifetime member of Shenandoah VFW Avis O. Comer Post 8613. He worked for Lenissa Construction and was a member of the Page Valley BeeKeepers. He was diagnosed with Astrocytoma in 2001 but lived most of the ensuing years in good health. One of his passions was alternative medicine, particularly hyperbaric chambers and the ketogenic diet. He traveled to Israel for consultation with Israeli Doctors concerning these methods of treatment. He was firm in his commitment to the Pro-Life movement, to Israel and the Kurds. He attended Jollett Bible Mission and First Assembly of God Church in Shenandoah. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
While in high school he was a member of the Civil Air Patrol (Charlottesville) and the Word Ministries Youth Group. He graduated from Spotswood High School and Massanutten Vo-tech with a drafting certificate.
Using the skills he learned in Auto-cad he designed his own house and assisted in the family construction business in building it. He was well known in the town of Shenandoah and would often help those in need. He also helped his father and brothers remodel an older house for his sister’s family to live in.
He served aboard the USS Enterprise and visited many ports of call during his tour of duty. He attended the Brownsville Revival while in Pensacola and had a special spiritual visitor. During his last months on earth he would begin to talk more about this blessing as a witness to those around him.
For several years he assisted in the Redeeming Love Youth Group. He enjoyed his time with the youth.
He was very passionate about government and strongly supported President Trump and the MAGA movement. When President Trump became the first U.S. President to speak at the March For Life, which he attended for many years, it brought tears to his eyes though he could not speak. Wherever he traveled he met no strangers including the descendants of Jethro (Moses’ father-in-law) outside Congressman Wolf’s office.
He was an uncle closely involved in the lives of his niece and nephews, leaving them many cherished memories.
He was preceded in death by grandfathers, Afton Clark Sr., James McCue and Rolf Paulson.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandmother, Beatrice Clark of Keezletown; maternal grandmother, Barbara Paulson of Port Republic; brothers, Solomon Clark and fiancee’, Johnna of Groton, Conn., and Matthew Clark of Shenandoah; sister, Alison Bruns and husband, Andrew, of Keezletown; niece, Gabrielle Butler of Canada; nephew and caregiver, Liam Butler of Keezletown; nephews, Nicholas Bruns of Keezletown and Zachary Clark of Shenandoah and aunts and caregivers, Gretchen Baugher and Marcella Edman; uncle and caregiver, Greg McCue; along with numerous other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville with Pastor Richard and LeeLee Breeden officiating.
Contributions may be made to The Valley Family Forum, P.O. Box 881, Harrisonburg, VA 22803, The Elkton Rescue Squad, or Larry Huch Ministries, P.O. box 610890, Dallas, TX 75261 (for Israel).
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
