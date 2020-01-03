Jearl "The Mayor" Ivan Emerson, 71, died Friday, January 3, 2020, at University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
He was born June 24, 1948, in Harrisonburg, and was the son of the late Walter and Edith Thompson Emerson.
Jearl was a distributor for the Daily News-Record, U.S.A. Today, and the Roanoke Times, since 1977. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of Mountain Valley United Methodist Church and a member of the Timberville Moose Lodge.
Surviving are three sisters, Sharon Putnam, Karen Lokey and husband, Robert, and Gloria Mitchell and husband, David, all of Broadway; brother-in-law, Robert Turner of Fulks Run, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
His sister Carolyn Turner, and brother-in-law David Putnam, preceded him in death.
Pastor Eduardo Carrillo will conduct a funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Mountain Valley United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley United Methodist Church, 11583 Mountain Valley Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
