Jefferson Whitfield ‘Buddy’ Hensley Jr.
Jefferson Whitfield “Buddy” Hensley Jr., 84, of Elkton, passed away Jan 20, 2022, at his home. Buddy was born Feb. 7, 1937, in Rockingham County, and was the son of the late Jefferson W. Hensley Sr. and Dorothy Gray Hensley.
Buddy was a 1955 graduate of Elkton High School and served our country in the United States Air Force for three years. He attended the Mt. Pleasant U.M.C and Blue Ridge Independent Church. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved dogs. He was a member of the Shenandoah Moose and was an Iron Worker for the Union for over 30 years. He retired after 10 years with the Shenandoah National Park.
Buddy was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Louise Hammer Hensley. Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence G. Hensley, and a sister, JoAnn Dean.
Buddy is survived by a son, Russell Scott Hensley of Hawaii; a stepson, Kenneth Hueber of Hawaii; a daughter, Kristi Breeden and husband, Charles, of Harrisonburg; a stepdaughter, Cindy Wheelbarger and husband, Bryan, of Mount Sidney; sisters, Barbara Knighton and Patty Berry and husband, Doug, all of Elkton; grandchildren, Megan Hensley, Bryce Good and husband, Charles, Evan Hensley, Joshua Breeden, Alexa Breeden, Camden Breeden and Zoe Breeden; great-grandchildren, Adalyn Good, Everly Good, Kylan Knight, and Maddex Good; great-granddaughter and caregiver, Tamara Hill.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton with Pastor Josh Shifflett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harrisonburg/Rockingham SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
