Jeffrey Cameron “Jeff” Lineweaver of Melbourne, Fla., and formerly of Harrisonburg, passed away on Aug. 20, 2022, in Melbourne.
Jeff was born in Harrisonburg on Jan. 28, 1953, to Ruby M. Lineweaver of Harrisonburg and the late Horace C. Lineweaver. He was raised on the Lineweaver Farm west of Harrisonburg, with his younger brother, Mark.
Jeff attended Muhlenberg Lutheran Church as a youth and took part in the youth activities. He was also a member of the Boy Scouts there and later participated as a Boy Scout dad with his son, Jayson.
Jeff graduated from Turner Ashby High School in the class of 1971. He attended JMU before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. His training in the Navy included Aircraft Technology and Manufacturing, which led to a long career with Northrup-Grumman. His last post with Northrup was in Melbourne, where he had recently retired.
Very soon after retirement, Jeff was stricken with lung cancer. He battled it courageously all the way to his death, with his faithful and loving wife, Mary, by his side. They had one son, Jayson, who was the light of Jeff's life.
All the time Jeff was away, he looked forward to his trips back home to visit his mother and family. He would always drive up to mountains, which he loved to take in the beautiful views.
Jeff was predeceased by his father, Horace. His survivors include his mother, Ruby; wife, Mary; son, Jayson, brother, Mark; and stepdaughters, Amanda and Gina.
Funeral services are being held in Melbourne on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, with burial later in the day at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Beckman Williamson Funeral Home in Melbourne.
Condolences may be sent to the funeral home at www.beckmanwilliamson.com.
