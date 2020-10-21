Jeffrey Charles Johns, 51, of Lanett, Ala., passed away on Oct. 7, 2020, in Opelika, Ala.
Jeff was born in Pontiac, Mich., on Oct. 14, 1968, to the late Harry Johns and Geneva Johns of New Market, Va. He was raised in New Market, Va., and graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in Mount Jackson, Va., class of 1987. He served in the U.S. Army during Operations Desert Storm as a Heavy Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic and was honorably discharged in 1991.
His hands were stained with grease and rarely seen without some form of tool in them. Jeff loved fixing broken things and making them useful again. He was a gentle giant of a man who helped people with no regards of repayment. He was also a Rescue Transport Driver for Freedom Train Animal Rescue and Kindred Heart Transport helping to drive many at-risk animals to no-kill shelters. Jeff also loved listening to and supporting the Pride of the Valley marching band and his granddaughter. He loved fishing and boating, not only for the sport of it but for the company that came with it. He was happiest on the water with those he loved for it was that time that made the activity most enjoyable. He was also a huge Alabama football fan… ROLL TIDE!
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Maria Carman Johns of Lanett, Ala.; son, Joseph Carman and wife, Amber Carman of Smiths Station, Ala.; daughter, Sarah Breedlove Quarles of Columbus, Ga.; son, Matthew Johns and wife, Erica Johns of MCAS Cherry Point, N.C.; mother, Geneva Johns of Timberville, Va.; sisters, Stacey Davis and husband, Michael, of Waynesboro, Va. and Heather Gale and husband, Lonnie Gale, of Timberville, Va.; eight grandchildren, Abbigail and Joseph Carman, Madison and KateLynn Quarles, Alexis Golden, Matthew, Liam, and Ingram Johns; grandmother, Jane Kleppinger of Dublin, Ohio; mother-in-law, Nina Carman of Columbus, Ga.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Bluffton Funeral Services in Lanett, Ala., officiated by the Revs. Tamalita Autry and Mark Robinson.
Services were entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services, Lanett, Ala.
