Jeremy Edward McInturff, 48, of McGaheysville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at home.
Mr. McInturff was born Jan. 31, 1975, in Harrisonburg, Va. and was the son of Lorna Lee Dean Stultz and the late James Leroy McInturff.
Jeremy graduated from Spotswood High School and served our country in the United States Navy. He was an electrician by trade and was also skilled in H.V.A.C.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Hannah Ryan and husband, Billy of Roanoke; two sisters, Donah Sandridge and husband, Gene, of Harrisonburg and Andrea Gray and husband, Kevin, of Harrisonburg; several nieces and nephews and many extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his father; stepfather, Roy Dow Stultz; brother, Timmy McInturff and grandparents, Bob and Cindy Dean and Kern and Hilda McInturff.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Bob Kerns officiating. Interment will be private at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
