Jerry David Silvious
Jerry David Silvious, 70, of Quicksburg, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 19, 1949, in Quicksburg, Va., the son of the late Benjamin Silvious and Mattie Cone Silvious.
Jerry was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his loving wife, Christy Silvious; a son, David Coe Silvious; a daughter, Becky Saylor; two sisters, Phyllis Turner and Carol Wilkins; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
