Jerry F. Morris, of Harrisonburg, died unexpectedly at his Florida home on Feb. 25, 2020, and went to be with his Lord at the age of 80 years.
Jerry was born to the late Guy and Lena Morris in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 5, 1939. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Becky Morris; his daughter, Tracy Gunn and husband, Alec, of Waynesboro, Va.; two grandchildren, Joshua and Jordan Wittig; one great-granddaughter, Avery Wittig; his son, Ricky Morris, of Roanoke, Va., and his granddaughter, Skylar Morris.
Jerry was an alumnus of Texas Christian University with a major in television broadcasting. He served six years in the Air National Guard. In 1970, Jerry left his sales position at Packaging Corporation of America to join his partners in starting Packaging Services, Inc., a corrugated box manufacturing plant in Weyers Cave. Jerry and his partners expanded their packaging companies throughout the mid-Atlantic. In 2000, Jerry co-founded InterChange Group, a warehousing, logistics and real estate development company in Harrisonburg, Va.
Jerry was very active in community and trade associations serving on the boards of Rockingham Memorial Hospital, Bridgewater College, Fiber Box Association and Freedom Alliance. He also was a long-term Rotarian and active member of Asbury United Methodist Church. Jerry was an avid golfer.
The family will receive friends on March 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. A celebration of life service will be held on March 27 at 11 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Jerry Morris to Freedom Alliance, a charitable organization that provides college scholarships to the children of military heroes and rehabilitation services to combat veterans recovering from the wounds of war. Jerry served as Chairman of the Board for Freedom Alliance and donations may be made in his honor at www.freedomalliance.org/donate or mailed to Freedom Alliance, 22570 Markey Court, Suite 240, Dulles, VA 20166, Attention: Memorial Gift in Honor of Jerry Morris.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
