Jerry Wayne “Meatball” Hines, 78, of Mount Jackson, passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. Pastor Wayne Allen will officiate. The family will receive friends Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Hines was born Aug. 17, 1943, in Shenandoah County, son of the late Raymond Lee Hines and Tracie Hiser Hines Jones.
He was a 1961 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, attended Dunsmore Business College and was an Army veteran. He was formerly employed at Aileen for 28 years, WA Hazel for six years, Dellinger Funeral Home for 13 years and worked part time at Valley Funeral Service. He was a member of Valley Central Church in New Market, where he served as an elder and councilman. He was a member of Mount Jackson Moose Lodge No. 979, Woodstock American Legion Post No. 199, and a life member and volunteer at the Mount Jackson Museum.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Betsy Windle Hines, whom he married on Dec. 28, 1972; four daughters, Jackie Nicholas Foley (John Jr.), of Mount Jackson, Rhonda Richard (Jamie) of Quicksburg, Amy Thomas (John Jr.), of New Market and Delaina Stroop (Aaron) of Quicksburg; sister, Judy Sanders of Oregon; half brother, Jimmy Hines of Mount Jackson; grandchildren, Carissa Neal (Parker), Melanie Turner (Eric), Zach Foley (Whitney), Kailey Foley (Shannah), Kirsten Martz, Sean Stroop (Julia), Chance Stroop (Erika), JT Thomas III (Caline), Colby Thomas, and Carly Thomas; four great-grandchildren, Aceline and Brooks Neal, Payton Thomas and Jase Anderson; numerous nieces and nephews, including two special nephews, Darren and Dusty Ryman; and his beloved cat, Gracie.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Valley Central Church Building Fund, c/o Betsy Hines, 1447 Georgetown Road, Mount Jackson, VA 22842 or Mount Jackson Rescue and Fire Department, P.O. Box 251, Mount Jackson, VA 22842.
Jerry loved playing setback, golfing, cornhole, volunteering at the food pantry and the museum. He was an avid Redskins and Nationals Fan and enjoyed working on the farm and making hay. He loved spending time with his family and going on beach trips and family outings. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
