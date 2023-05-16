Jill Renee Cromer Shaw, 49, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born July 7, 1973, and was a daughter of George and Anna Mae (Hoover) Cromer.
Jill was a loving wife and mother. She served her country in the U.S. Army National Guard as a Supply SGT and was selected to attend the 50th anniversary of D Day in Normandy. She loved family get-togethers, helping others and gardening. Jill had a love of sewing and crafts and was a creative problem solver.
Jill was united in marriage to Nathan Thomas Shaw.
Surviving, in addition to her husband and parents, are her daughter, Elizabeth Shaw; two sisters, Angie Cromer and Kristen King and husband, Shaun; and nieces and nephews, Aaron Clem, Caroline Clem, Ethan Clem, Jonas King and Phoebe King.
A service celebrating Jill's life will be held May 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Bethel Church of the Brethren with Pastor Terry Wyant-Vargo officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater, Va.
