Joda “Jody” Edward Strickler, 85, of Timberville, Va. went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 20, 2023, at his residence. He was a son of the late Robert L. Strickler Sr. and the late Fern Good Strickler.
He was a graduate of the New Market High School class of 1956 and served on the Board of New Market School Association.
Jody served in the U.S. Marine Corp. from 1957-1960. He retired from Walker Manufacturing after 38 years and did part-time work at Shenvalee Golf Course and yard work for friends.
He was a member of the Forestville-Quicksburg Ruritan Club and served on the council at Solomon’s Lutheran Church where he was a member for 62 years.
Jody was an avid baseball player and Little League coach. He enjoyed playing golf, hunting, fishing, gardening, landscaping, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
On Oct. 21,1960, he married his wife of 62 years, the former Annabelle Phillips.
Also surviving are his children, Michael Strickler (Donna), Joni Strickler (companion, Chuck) and Ronda Hanson (Tracy); granddaughters, Jessica Reel, Amanda Reel, Calysta Strickler and Virginia Strickler. Preceding him in death besides his parents are Robert L. Strickler Jr., Mary Grim, Jerelean Sieber, Lester Strickler, and Donnie Strickler and grandson, Henry Starkey III.
His body was cremated.
The family will receive friends Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, Va.
Pastors Steve Wood and Laetitia Schoeman will conduct a service Monday, Aug. 28, at 11:00 a.m. at Solomon’s Lutheran Church, Quicksburg, Va. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with a light lunch to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to American Cancer Society or Sentara Hospice Services.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.