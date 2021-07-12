Joel Vincent Kite, 79, of Shenandoah, passed away July 8, 2021, at his home. He was born Nov. 13, 1941, to the late Virgil and Elizabeth Carrier Kite. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Laura Belle Zirkle.
Vincent served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam war. He was a member of the VFW Avis Comer 8713 in Shenandoah and St. Paul Lutheran Church, where he was an organist and served on the church council. He enjoyed square dancing and operating the family farm.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Lana Shaffer of Shenandoah; brother, Dwight Kite and wife, Linda, of Elkton; sister, Janet Hudson and husband, Lloyd, of Shenandoah; nieces and nephews, Robbie and Ricky Wright, David and Jennifer Zirkle, Christopher and April Kite, Brian and Jennifer Kite and beloved pet dog, Tanner.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Pastor Tarja Stevenson officiating. Friends and family may visit 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, 6433 U.S. Highway 340, Shenandoah, VA 22849.
