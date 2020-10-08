John Calvin Kelley Jr.
John Calvin Kelley Jr., 78, of Grottoes, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center due to complication of COVID-19. He was born in Harriston on May 13, 1942, a son of the late Nettie Jane (Atkins) Kelley and John Calvin Kelley Sr.
John served in the U.S. Navy. He worked in production at DuPont for 34 years, retiring in 2002 and also worked for Norfolk & Western Railroad, helped in his sons landscaping business, The Whole Nine Yards, and drove a school bus for Augusta County Schools for 13 years. He served as deacon and was a lifetime member of the Full Gospel Tabernacle in Elkton.
On May 22, 1965, he was united in marriage to Linda Katherine Kelley, who survives.
John is also survived by his son, Larry Kelley and wife, Jo Anne, of Grottoes; two daughters, Tamara Fletcher and husband, David, of Grottoes and Sarah Kelley of Harrisonburg; a stepson, Christopher Holloway and wife, Barbara, of Crimora; sister, Ruth Sandy and husband, Marion, of Churchville; brother, Barry Kelley and wife, Pat, of Grottoes; grandchildren, Joshua Kyle Bailey and wife, Callie, Caleb Bailey and girlfriend, Christine Hostetter, Savannah Hill and husband, Nate, Christopher Holloway and wife, Abby, Nathan Holloway, Kirsten Fletcher and Kaitlyn Fletcher; great-grandchildren, Joshua Kyle Bailey II, Holden Hill, Haven Hill, Christopher Holloway II and Alissa Holloway, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by son, John Calvin Kelley III and sisters, Mary Snelson, Dorothy Hanger and Betty Sandy.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes with The Rev. Ronald Spencer and The Rev. Andrew Spencer officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery with military rites by the Dayton American Legion Post No. 27.
The service will be live streamed from the obituary page on the funeral home website.
Friends and family may pay their respects from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the funeral home and the family will be present from 6 to 8 p.m.
Social distancing and masks will be required at all services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The NRA Foundation, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
