John David Pence Sr., 79, of Mount Solon, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
He was born Sept. 5, 1943, in Harrisonburg and was the son of Elsie Cromer Hilbert of Harrisonburg and the late Eugene Pence.
John served his country in the U.S. Air Force for eight years. He was a member of the Harrisonburg American Legion Post No. 188 and Harrisonburg VFW Post No. 632. He was a manager in the food service industry before retiring.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sons, John D. Pence Jr. and Eugene Pence and companion, Tina Dean, all of Harrisonburg; a daughter, Debra Layman and companion, Richard Forgey, of Mount Solon; eight grandchildren; a brother, Ronnie Pence and wife, Lou, of Harrisonburg; half sisters, Barbara Hilbert of Grottoes and Lisa Thompson and husband, Rick, of Broadway; a former wife, Carla Wagner Pence of North Carolina; stepfather, Ira “Red” Hilbert of Harrisonburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; a daughter, Angela Pence; and former wife, Rebecca Mae Moses.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. There will not be a viewing.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
