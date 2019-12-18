John David Gira, 86, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at home, in the care of his loving family and an amazing nursing staff. He was born April 15, 1933, in Yonkers, N.Y., to immigrant parents from Slovakia.
In youth, John developed a lifelong interest in basketball, culminating in a coaching career of notable success. His teams and players remained close to him throughout his life, which he valued immensely. John served in the U.S. Armed Forces and was awarded the prestigious position of Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown in Arlington, Va., in which he took great pride.
John was a devoted husband to his wife, Ruth, father to three children: John, Jan and Gina Deese, their spouses, Inna Gira, and Prince Deese, grandfather to five and great grandfather to four, all who survive. He will be deeply missed and loved forever.
All services will be private and provided by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Condolences may be sent to www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
