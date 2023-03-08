John David Miller, 73, of Dayton, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at his home.
He was born Jan. 20, 1950, and was a son of the late Harold and Wilda (Grady) Miller.
John worked as a truck driver for H&W Litter for 18 years. Later, he worked for Sentara RMH. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard.
John was united in marriage to Marilyn Miller, who survives.
John is also survived by children, Eric Miller of Fulks Run and Anthony Miller of Mount Crawford; stepchildren, Kathy Eppard and husband, Lynn, Janice Benton and husband, Rick, Rick Forgey and partner, Debbie Layman, Rhonda Forgey and partner, Luke; daughter-in-law, Judy Whitmore; sister-in-law, Ann Miller; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and niece, Melissa Miller.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Miller.
A memorial service celebrating John's life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene with Pastors Billy Curry and Tina Nelson officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene, 8863 Nazarene Church Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.