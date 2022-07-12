John David Rossheim departed this life June 30, 2022, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community (VMRC). He was 96.
John was born June 14, 1926, in Teaneck, N.J., the son of the late David and Margot Gennerich Rossheim.
He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as an aerographer’s mate and was recalled to active duty during the Korean War. When he returned, one of his first jobs was with the Missoula, Mont. based U.S. Forest Service fire-fighting smokejumper team that lost 13 members in the Mann Gulch fire Aug. 5, 1949. He was off that day, but could very well have perished with them; that fire and those who lost their lives have been memorialized in the book Young Men and Fire by Norman Maclean and in songs and movies.
He attended Colorado A&M (now Colorado State University), Fort Collins, Colo. and Oregon State University, Corvallis, Ore., where he studied Forestry. John spent most of his working life employed mainly by Government agencies in such diverse fields as forestry, mapping, and photo interpretation.
On Oct. 18, 1952, he married Betty Lou Opie, and they lived in Libby, Mont., Sacramento, Calif., Corvallis, Ore., Milwaukee, Wis., and Fairfax County, Va. before moving to Harrisonburg, Va. in 1983. John and Betty worked part time for Good Printers in Harrisonburg and attended Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church where they sang in the choir. They also served on the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia Board of Directors, volunteered at the White House in Washington, D.C., and were active in the Rockingham Bird Club. After Betty died April 19, 2008, John continued volunteering with Rockingham Memorial Hospital Sentara Hospice and at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community (VMRC).
One daughter, Ann Rossheim Prince, preceded him in death on Aug. 13, 2021; and he is survived by daughter, Virginia Rossheim Byer and her husband, Alan Dewey Byer, Elkins, W.Va.; son, Richard Ellison Rossheim, Cockeysville, Md.; son-in-law, John B. Prince, Chapel Hill, N.C.; along with four grandchildren and four great-granddaughters.
John was much loved by family and friends and asked that memorial contributions be made to Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church and Rockingham Memorial Hospital Sentara Hospice, all of Harrisonburg, Va.
