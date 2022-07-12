Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.