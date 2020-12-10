John Dunyak, of Rockingham, Va., died of natural causes on Dec. 8, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Donora, Pa., on Feb. 7, 1932, to George Dunyak and Mary (Stephan) Dunyak.
John joined the U.S. Navy out of high school. He then attended West Virginia University, where he earned a degree in aeronautical engineering. He retired as an advisory engineer after a long, distinguished career at Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory in West Mifflin, Pa. During his time at Bettis, he was honored with the George Westinghouse Innovation Award.
John and Nancy moved to Massanutten Village in 1994 and recently moved to Rockingham. During their more than 25 years in Virginia, they regularly attended services at their local Catholic parishes, first in Elkton, then in Harrisonburg.
John was married to the love of his life, Nancy (Gemma) Dunyak, for 66 years—he often stated they were “born married.” A devoted father, he is survived by their four children: Steve (Donna) of Richland, Mich.; Tom (Gloria) of Kettering, Ohio; Jim (Alison) of Cambridge, Mass.; and Cindy (Jim Roth), of Lancaster, Va. He was grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of nine, with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He and Nancy shared a love of sports and held season tickets to their beloved Pittsburgh Steelers for more than 20 years. John was equally a fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and one of his fondest memories was holding the Stanley Cup when it was on tour after the team won the championship. He was also an avid fly-fisherman and particularly enjoyed fishing and camping trips with his children.
In retirement, John and Nancy took several driving trips across the country and into Canada, visiting family and friends along the way. And unlike many people who plan to read the classics when they have more time, John actually did it. He will be long remembered by the many who loved him.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home & Crematory of Harrisonburg. A celebration of life will follow in 2021, once it’s safe to gather again.
John’s family wishes to thank the staff of Sentara RMH Medical Center for their kindness and support.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes contributions to the Wounded Warriors Project.
