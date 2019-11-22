John E. Ward, 90, of Staunton, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Somerville, N.J. on Sept. 25, 1929, to the late Robert A. and Esther (Stipple) Ward.
John went to school at Bernard’s High School in Bernardsville, N.J. He married Ruth Mildred Stephens on June 8, 1950, in Maryland. He graduated from Citadel in Charleston, S.C. John worked as a director of human resources for Prudential Insurance Company for 38 years. He was a veteran of the Koran War and served in the Army and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. John was involved in his children’s varies activates.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, June E. Ward of Fairfax.
John is survived by his wife, Ruth M. Ward; son, Robert H. Ward and wife, Mary; daughters, Elizabeth Lee LaPointe and husband, Richard, and Sue Ann Armstrong and husband, Larry; grandsons, Christopher Armstrong and wife, Stephanie, Richard LaPointe and wife, Alison, and Sean Armstrong and wife, Jennifer; granddaughters, Katie Anderson and husband, Mark, and Christine Weaver and husband, Jordan, and great-grandchildren, Isaac, Ashlynn, Beau, Emily, Connor, Leo, Cole, Izzy, Lauren, and Easton.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 214 W. Beverley St., Staunton, with the Rev. Denise Guinta officiating. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow at Thornrose Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the Trinity Noon Lunch Program or Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the hospice nurses and aides and Churchville and Staunton Augusta Rescue Squad for their loving care of John and his family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.