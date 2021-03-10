John Edward Ryan, 80, of Timberville, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg. He was born Jan. 27, 1941, in Shenandoah County, son of the late Kirby Eldridge Ryan and Virginia “Virgie” Dellinger Ryan.
During his very early teens, he started working as a pinsetter for Mount Jackson Bowling Lanes. He worked for Harrisonburg Candy and Fruit Company as a salesman, Gamby Distributing as a supervisor, and in later years as an Associate Broker for a few Shenandoah County real estate companies, retiring from real estate in 2000. He also drove courier for F&M Bank.
John volunteered for the draft, served in the Army in 1959-1961, was recalled to active duty for one year during the Berlin crisis. John was very proud to have served his country.
John was a quiet, pleasant man. He enjoyed rainy days, long drives in the country, reading, current events, and good food. He enjoyed a wide range of music; his favorite song being, What A Wonderful World. He was interested in Civil War and World War II history and had acquired much knowledge of each.
He was appointed to Mount Jackson Town Council in 1984 to fill the seat vacated by Art Holmas, won election in 1986 and 1990. John loved the town of Mount Jackson and lived there most of his life.
He served on the Board of Directors for Massanutten Board of Realtors in the late 1980s. He is a member of the Timberville Chapter of the American Legion, Fraternal Order of Eagles, and Reformation Lutheran Church.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Monica Ryan; brothers, William Ryan and Arnold “Buck” Ryan; and sisters, Garline Thompson, Irma Fadeley and Doris Lambert.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Roberta “Bobbi” Ryan, whom he married on Dec. 24, 1961; sister, Margaret Funkhouser of Woodstock; brother, Richard “Butch” Ryan (Lyn) of New Market; and special brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Floyd and Donna Phillips of New Market. He is survived by numerous nephews and nieces, Richard Ryan II (Paula), John D. Ryan (Tammy), Wayne Fadeley (Debbie), James Fadeley (Barbara), Crystal Gipe (Nolan), Frances Miller, Judy Litten, Steven Ryan, Sandra Dishman (Claude), Sherry Ryan, Deborah Hassler, Gordon Lambert (Debby), Michael Lambert (Marsha), Linda Eschelman (Charles), Lori Mumaw, and Robert Phillips (Lena). John enjoyed wonderful holidays in their homes, great summer reunions, and was the recipient of many acts of love and caring.
Memorial contributions may be made to any local animal shelter of your choice to support John’s love of nature and animals.
The family will commemorate his life privately. Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.