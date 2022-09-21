John Henry Smith, 67, of Grottoes, passed away Sunday evening, Sept. 18, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer and congestive heart failure.
He was born March 19, 1955, in Fishersville, and was a son of the late Coven A. Smith Sr. and Rachel Dickerson Shook.
John graduated in 1974 from Riverheads High School and was a member of the First Apostolic Church in Grottoes. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed watching Joyce Meyers and Joel Osteen Ministries. He was employed with Ply Gem for 32 years before retiring in July 2022.
On May 25, 1985, he married Doris Ann Morris Smith, who preceded him in death March 4, 2006.
He is survived by two sons, Jonathan Smith of Grottoes and Aaron Smith and wife, Cristina, of Dayton; four grandchildren, Levi W. Estep, Gauge M. Smith, Parker T. Smith and Hunter S. Smith; two brothers, Coven A. Smith Jr. and Charlie M. Smith, both of Raphine; two sisters, Josie Conner of Stuarts Draft and Alice S. Sipe Walker of Staunton; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a stepfather, Thomas Shook Sr. and two sisters, Bessie J. Riffo and Ivy S. Sutton.
The family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 24, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Port Republic Mutual Cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
