Harrisonburg, Va. — John J. Park, age 79, died March 2, 2021, at the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community after a long battle with dementia and Alzheimer’s. John is survived by his faithful wife, Peggy; three children: John, Cori Riney, and James; their spouses, Sherri, Scott and Robin. He leaves behind eight grandchildren: Kinzie, Jordan, Shannon, Madison, Jacob, Elaine, Noah and Autumn and one great-grandchild: Maya Lee.
John is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned seven Air Medals, the Airforce Outstanding Unit Award with Valor Device, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, four Vietnam Service Medals, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. Throughout his career, he served as KC-135 evaluator pilot, Strategic Air Command, as evaluator Test Pilot, Air Force Systems Command, and finally as Air Staff Officer, Headquarters Air Force, during which time he was awarded the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, two Air Force Commendation Medals and the Distinguished-Presidential Unit Citation, among others. John retired honorably after 20 years of service at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
John grew up in Baltimore, Md., the only son of John J. Park Jr. and Anna Krizan Park. As a child, he learned many skills from his father, who worked as a farm hand, ship welder and automotive repairman. In high school, he became an integral part of the Vickery family, becoming lifelong friends with Trenton and his two younger brothers, Barry and Duke. As he grew older, his love of automobiles turned to aspirations of flying in the United States Air Force. John married his high school sweetheart, Peggy, while attending the University of Maryland and before entering pilot training.
John’s greatest testimony to his family and friends were his actions following a near-fatal 1985 car accident that left him in critical condition for over a month. Dear family friends cared for him, Peggy and son, James through those trying times, preparing the way for God’s amazing plan. John and Peggy modeled Christian action--out pouring God’s love, witnessing and blessing hundreds of people through their many years of work with the United Methodist Church, Springfield, Va.; Barcroft Bible Church, Fairfax, Va.; the Walk to Emmaus Community and Gideons International.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at People’s Baptist Church, Harrisonburg, Va., with visitation one hour prior to the service. John will be interred with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va. Date at Arlington will be announced to family and friends when available.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors or the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.
Condolences may be shared with the family at kygers.com.
