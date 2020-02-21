John ‘Johnny’ Lester Umberger
John “Johnny” Lester Umberger, 70, of Shenandoah, Va., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born Sept. 11, 1949, in Smyth County, Va.
He was a graduate of Sugar Grove High School class of 1969. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1970 to 1972. He was a member of Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church and VFW Comer Jones Post 621, both in Luray, Va.
On Oct. 3, 1969, he married Martha Irvin, who survives. He is also survived by a daughter, Crystal Umberger of Shenandoah; a son, Chad Umberger and wife, Samantha, of Shenandoah; brothers, Jim Umberger and Jack Umberger, both of Rural Retreat, Va.; sisters, Earleene Hancock of Rural Retreat and Bonnie Wood of Salem, Va.; granddaughters, Kara Atkins of Elkton, Taylor Umberger, Carter Umberger, Carmen Umberger, Paxton Umberger and Taitelynn Umberger, and grandson, Kasper Lucas, all of Shenandoah.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Umberger, and mother, Virgie (Parks) Umberger.
Pastor Brian Hasse will conduct the funeral at Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Mount Zion Cemetery in Luray with VFW Comer Jones Post 621 performing military honors.
Visitation will be at Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church on Friday, Feb. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to VFW Comer Jones Post 621 or Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center in Charlottesville, Va.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home Inc., 187 E. Main St. in Luray.
