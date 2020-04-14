John L. Crittenden, 87, of Harrisonburg, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family April 12, 2020. He was born and raised in Pike County, Miss., to John L. Crittenden Sr. and Rebecca Crittenden, who preceded him in death.
After High School he joined the U.S Navy. While in the service he met and married his wife of almost 70 years and the love of his life, Mary V. Crittenden, who survives. After his enlistment, he began his career working for the USDA, Forest Service, which he remained with until his retirement. He received many awards and certificates for his excellent work. He also completed his college education and was with the Army National Guard during that time. He was a current member of the Masonic Temple, Eureka Lodge, No. 195 A.F. & A.M., Bridgewater with dual membership in Rising Glory Lodge No. 215, Osyka, Miss.
He enjoyed many things in his retirement, mostly his large family, but also golf, having a large garden to provide homegrown vegetables for his family and woodworking in his shop, creating many treasures that his family will enjoy forever.
He and Mary have six children, most of who live nearby Harrisonburg: Robert and his wife, Dana, Mary Workman and her husband, Mark, Johnny Ray (JR), Patti Craig and her husband, Ralph, Rachel Crittenden of North Carolina and Ginger McKinnon and her husband, Don, of Washington. They also have 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren who all cherish and love their Nanny and Granddaddy. There are grandchildren and great-grandchildren currently serving in the U.S. Navy and Army National Guard, following in his footsteps of service to our country. Also surviving are two brothers, Benjamin Crittenden and Charles Crittenden, both of Louisiana.
Due to the current coronavirus restrictions, the viewing and burial will be for family only.
Friends may express their condolences on the Kyger Funeral Home website, www.kygers.com or may send cards and letters to Mary Crittenden, 55 Monument Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
