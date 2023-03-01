John Leigh Miller, 92, of Bridgewater, died Feb. 23, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Community. He was born May 23, 1930, in Harrisonburg to the late George W. Miller and Edna L. (Peg) Miller Miller. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his infant sister, Margaret Louise Miller; his maternal grandparents, John T. Miller and Elizabeth Catherine Click Miller of Bridgewater; and his paternal grandparents, John Jacob David Miller and Mary Catherine (Minnie) Wampler Miller of Linville.
John Leigh was raised on the family dairy farm bordered by North River in the town of Bridgewater. He graduated from Bridgewater High School in 1947 and attended Bridgewater College. He graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1956 with a BS in Animal Science. While at VPI he was a member of Alpha Zeta honorary agriculture fraternity. He also served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953 stationed at Camp Polk, La. He was a member of the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren.
In June 1954, John Leigh married the former Janet Lee Carter of Roanoke and they were married for over 68 years. In addition to his wife, John Leigh is survived by his sister, Janice Kathryn Miller of Port Republic and two daughters, Dawn Elizabeth Miller (fiancé, Wayne Grimsley) of Culpeper and Faye Catherine Miller of Bridgewater.
John Leigh was passionate about civic engagement and service to Virginia's dairy farmers. In 1973 he was appointed to the Bridgewater Town Council and served through 1986. In 2012 he became a charter member and trustee of the newly founded Bridgewater Historical Society and volunteered his time with the Society. He was a member of both the Harrisonburg and Bridgewater-Dayton Jaycees and he joined the Bridgewater Ruritan Club in 1958 serving in a variety of capacities since that time. John Leigh worked for Shenandoah's Pride before becoming secretary-treasurer of the Virginia State Dairymen's Association (VSDA). He logged thousands of miles traversing the state in support of Virginia's dairy industry and retired from VSDA in 2000 after a 33-year tenure.
A memorial service will be held at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. David Miller officiating. A visitation will immediately follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Virginia Tech, Dairy Science Scholarship, Litton-Reaves Hall, 175 West Campus Drive, Blacksburg, VA 24061-1034 in John Leigh's memory.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting johnsonfs.com.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
