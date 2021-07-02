John Leroy Sours, 91, of Luray, died on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born on Jan. 11, 1930, in Luray, and was a son of the late John David Sours and Maude Estelle Miller Sours.
Mr. Sours was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked as a cashier at Safeway for 25 years and was a member of the Morning Star Lutheran Church.
On Nov. 3, 1956, he married Verlie Eileen Fox Sours, who died on April 17, 2015.
He is survived by a sister, Geraldine Tobin of Luray. He was preceded in death by four sisters, Zelda "June" Fox, Clara Estelle Mayer, Allene Sours and Dorothy Seal, and five brothers, Grover, Dudley, Harlan "Hop," Lester and Bernard "Bob" Sours.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Morning Star Lutheran Church by the Rev. Jeffrey D. Marble. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors by the VFW Comer-Jones Post 621.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Bradley Funeral Home.
