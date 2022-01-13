John Lloyd Gillum, 78, of Crystal Beach, Fla., passed away Dec. 31, 2021. John was an Army Captain and a veteran of the Vietnam War. His funeral service today, Jan. 13, at the Sarasota National Cemetery will pay tribute to his military service.
The son of L. Yancey and Virginia Gillum, John grew up in Harrisonburg. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 1957, was a 1961 graduate of Harrisonburg High School and graduated from Virginia Tech in 1965 with a degree in Engineering. He chose Tampa as his home in 1973.
John is survived by one daughter, Ginger Gillum of Tampa; one son, Stephen Gillum of Aurora, Ill.; five grandchildren, Ashley, Victoria, Austin, Kayla and Ace; one sister, Susan (Dan) Estrem of Hillsborough, N.C.; one nephew, Michael (Hayley) Estrem of Wilmington, N.C.; and one aunt, Betty Leach of Harrisonburg.
John was such a true Hokie fan that attendees are wearing orange and maroon in that spirit. Anyone wishing to make a donation is asked to consider the Virginia Tech Alumni Scholarship Fund as a way to honor his memory.
