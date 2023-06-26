John M. Ryman
John Mark Ryman, 90, of Luray, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab.
He was born Sept. 18, 1932, in Vienna and was a son of the late Raymond Bartlett Ryman and Ruth Virginia Comer Ryman.
John worked in the maintenance department for Wrangler, retiring with 28 years of service. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the Mount Zion Church of the Brethren.
On June 1, 1957, he married Marie Aleshire Ryman, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Jennifer Ryman of Luray; and a son, Rex Ryman of Rileyville. He was preceded in death by a brother, Isaac R. Ryman; and three sisters, Lula E. Gochenour, Doris K. Comer and Hazel V. Life.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at the Mount Zion Church of the Brethren in Luray by Pastor Gary Major. Burial will be in the Mount Zion Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 26, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to COB Disaster Response, c/o Shenandoah District, P.O. Box 67, Weyers Cave, VA 24486; to the Mount Zion Church of the Brethren, Deacons Fund, P.O. Box 694, Luray, VA 22835 or to Page One, 42 W. Main St., Luray, VA 22835.
