John MacLaren “Jack” Richardson Jr., founding principal of Blue Ridge Christian School, took his last breath at the age of 77 on May 15, 2020, and opened his eyes in eternity after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
He was born in Plainfield, N.J., on Nov. 6, 1943, to the late John M. Sr. and Lucy (Baker) Richardson. As a child he was a lead boy chorister at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City, firmly establishing music as an important part of his life. In 1962, as a young adult, he enlisted in the Navy, later served in the Navy Reserve, and ultimately retired as a Lieutenant Commander; he continued work with the Navy as a civilian. In 1983, he followed God’s call to pursue full-time ministry, moving his family from Northern Virginia to the Harrisonburg area.
In 1990, Jack became principal of Blue Ridge Christian School, a job he dearly loved and considered the highlight of his professional career. He was also a member of the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) serving in a variety of leadership roles, and he was in demand as a consultant and speaker on a variety of topics concerning Christian Education.
His time in the Shenandoah Valley was marked by a variety of community service, including membership in the Bridgewater Rotary Club, where he served on the board, and as a board member for Journey Counseling Ministries.
His late career involved working for Wingfield Ministries, and finally as Executive Director of the Harrisonburg Pregnancy Center. During this time he was diagnosed with the beginning stages of Alzheimer’s and subsequently retired from his professional labors. He loved the Church and was a faithful member of Grace Covenant for many years and later Covenant Presbyterian. He considered it a joy to be a small group leader, on the worship team, and a volunteer with children.
He received his bachelor’s degree from George Washington University, and a Master of Christian Education from Grace Theological Seminary.
He was united to the love of his life, Sharon Elizabeth Rae (Kellogg) Richardson, on June 20, 1964. They were inseparable. Together they raised three children in the fear and admonition of the Lord.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Lisa Updike and husband, Kevin, of Dayton; John Richardson III, of Bridgewater; and James Richardson and wife, Dana, of Dayton; his sister, Lois Strauss of Estero, Fla.; and brother, George Richardson of Palo Alto, Calif.
He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Judah Updike (Stephanie Cale), Michael Updike (Megan Rhodes), Lyric Updike, Anna Updike, MacRae Richardson, Jack Richardson, George Richardson, and Katherine Richardson; one great-grandson, Kamon Updike; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Garden with Burress McCombe officiating and a memorial service will be announced at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Christian School, 100 Dinkel Ave., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johsnonsfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.