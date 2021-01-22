John Marshall Stone, 83, of Mount Crawford, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Augusta Health in Fishersville, Va. He was born Jan. 29, 1937, in Washington, D.C., to the late Marshall Everett Stone and Edna Adele Kunde Stone. John grew up in southern Maryland and spent many summers on the family farm in Indiana.
John graduated from Gwynn Park High School, Brandywine, Md. He completed his undergraduate studies at The University of Maryland receiving a Bachelor Degree in Industrial Arts, then earned a Master of Arts in Education at James Madison University, and a PhD in Curriculum and Instruction at Southwestern University.
On June 20, 1965, John married Doris Marie Shuler Stone of Shenandoah, Va., and in 1967 they moved to The Shenandoah Valley where John loved the mountain views. After teaching in the Fairfax County Public Schools for several years, John accepted a job in the Education Department at James Madison University. His other educational employment included Massanutten Technical Center, Augusta County, Orange County, and Fauquier County Public Schools. As an educator, John’s teaching and mentoring profoundly touched many lives in the classroom and beyond.
John was a long-time member of Muhlenberg Lutheran Church where he served on the Church Council and taught Sunday School. He also attended St. Jacobs-Spaders Lutheran Church.
John served his country in uniform, first when drafted in June 1960 and later in the National Guard and Army Reserve after receiving a direct commission. He honorably served in many assignments including as a company commander in the Virginia National Guard’s 116th Infantry Regiment and at the Pentagon where he retired in 1990 as a Lieutenant Colonel.
John experienced the brotherhood of Freemasonry and was raised as a Master Mason in June 1959 at Perseverance Lodge No. 208 and later became a member of Rockingham Union Lodge No. 27. He was also a 32-degree Scottish Rite Mason and member of the Royal Arch Masons. John was an active member of the ACCA Shriners and Caverns Shrine Club. He was a past president of the Valley Shrine Club where he enjoyed great fellowship while helping children.
John was an avid antique car enthusiast who enjoyed many car club activities. His memberships included a life member of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA), Vintage Motor Car Club of America (VMCCA), Model A Ford Club of America (MAFCA), and many local chapters including the Waynesboro-Staunton Region AACA, Tri-County Region AACA, Skyline Chapter MAFCA, and Mid-Atlantic Region VMCCA.
John and Doris enjoyed traveling with their family and their antique car club friends. They traveled all over the country visiting all 50 United States and many foreign countries.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his daughters, Karen Dotson and husband, Mark, of New Market, Va., Judy Jernigan and husband, Douglas, of Atlanta, Ga., and grandchildren, Amanda Dotson of Arlington, Andrew Dotson of New Market, and Jack Jernigan of Atlanta.
A funeral service will be conducted online and at Kyger Funeral Home & Crematory, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, Va., on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Bill Nabors officiating. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Following the funeral, the interment will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery, 6433 U.S. Highway 340, Shenandoah, Va., with Pastor Tarja Stevenson. John will receive full Military Honors along with Masonic Rites.
Memorial contributions may be made in John’s memory to “Shriners Hospitals for Children,” Valley Shrine Club, 3680 Taylor Spring Lane, Rockingham, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
