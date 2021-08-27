John Miller Strickler, 89, of Bridgewater, formerly of McGaheysville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg.
Mr. Strickler was born Oct. 31, 1931, in Harrisonburg, and was the son of the late Ernest H. and Ruby Maiden Strickler. On Jan. 12, 1958, he married Janiece Taylor, who preceded him in death on May 29, 2003. In addition to his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by his second wife, Connie Shoemaker Strickler, who passed away on Dec. 7, 2009, and a brother, Charles Letcher Strickler.
John graduated from McGaheysville High School in 1948 and went on to faithfully serve his country with the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked at Shank Wholesalers for 40 years, retiring in 1993 as their General Manager. He went on to work part time at the Harrisonburg Auto Auction for 14 years. John enjoyed life’s simple pleasures such as his family, beach vacations, fishing, gardening, barbequing chicken, sporting events, and he also enjoyed organizing high school reunions.
John was a member of McGaheysville United Methodist Church where he served on various committees to include Sunday school teacher, and helped direct the annual turkey, oyster and country ham smorgasbord dinners. In later years, he attended Vision of Hope United Methodist Church and most recently St. Stephen & the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Rocky Bar, Va. John was a lifetime member of the McGaheysville Fire Department.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Juanita Strickler, with whom he recently celebrated nine years of marriage on July 28th of this year. Also surviving are his children, Kristy Moran and husband, Joe, of Ocean View, Del., Kim Rishell and husband, Blair, of Hagerstown, Md., Lori Bocock and husband, Tim, of Dayton, Va., and Jeff Strickler and wife, Kim, of Bridgewater, Va.; grandchildren, Jennifer (Moran) and husband, Jason Theriot, Jessica (Moran) and husband, Brian Hightower, Emily (Moran) and husband, Kyle Frontenette, Joseph Rishell, Daniel Rishell and wife, Erica, Michael Rishell and wife, and Kayla, Sara Rishell and fiancé, Dustin Cowart, Courtney (Bocock) and husband, Kolten Windsor, and Jackson Bocock; stepchildren, Jeff Rosson and Kathy Rosson Brothers, as well as one niece, Kathryn Lynn Strickler.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with The Rev. Laura Lockey officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
A graveside service with military rights will held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgewater Rescue Squad, 10 Volunteer Drive, Bridgewater, VA 22812 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.org/donate.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.