Mr. John R. Wagner, 85, passed away at his residence in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Monday, March 9, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Forbis & Dick Funeral Home, Pleasant Garden Chapel, 4601 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant Garden, NC 27313, with a memorial service to immediately follow at 3 p.m.
A celebration of his life will be held with family and friends at his mountain home in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, Va., at a later date.
Mr. Wagner was born May 10, 1934, in Broadway, Va., the son of John Lafayette and Elizabeth Biller Wagner.
He was a graduate of Bridgewater College and the University of Richmond, a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves, and was employed by P. Lorillard Corporation in Greensboro. Among his many interests, he enjoyed working in his greenhouse, cooking, and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving Mr. Wagner are his son, John David Wagner; daughter, Lisa Anne Wagner (Jamie Gardner); and granddaughter, Susan Christine Nobblitt (Christopher).
Gifts in memory of Mr. Wagner can be given to AuthoraCare (formerly Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance), 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215.
Forbis & Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Wagner family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.