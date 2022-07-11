John Robert Wilkinson, 98, of Dayton, Va., passed away July 8, 2022. John was born in Wythe County, Va., on March 19, 1924, to Robert Roy Wilkinson and Elizabeth Hoback Wilkinson. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 60 years, Mildred Carper Wilkinson; his three brothers, Everett, Rupert, and Cecil; sister, Evelyn Gerstley; great-granddaughter, Beth Lindsay and great-great-granddaughter, Willow Null.
John proudly served in the U.S. Army during WW II. He served in the European Theater and received a Purple Heart for being wounded in the Hurtgen Forest Germany. He worked as an accountant for the Virginia Theater for a short while after being released from the service. He worked a short time for Merck. After being laid off, he went to work for Sam's Supermarket on Route 42 South in Harrisonburg, Va. He retired from Dunham-Bush.
John served as a Deacon at the Bethlehem Brethren Church and later joined the Dayton Church of the Brethren. For 16 years, he served as Treasurer of the DAV Chapter 24 and Adjutant for six years. Church and family were very important to John. He and his wife raised three children and were devoted to them.
John is survived by daughter, Phyllis (Edward) West of Daleville, Va.; son, Donnie Wilkinson of Bridgewater, Va.; daughter, Kathy (Harlan) Botkin of Sugar Grove, W.Va.; his grandchildren, Karen Childress of Lynchburg, Va., Eric Wisman of Dayton, Va., and Kerry (Mike) Bosserman of Shenandoah, Va.; great-grandsons, Stevan (Lena) Lindsay of New Castle, Va., and Gavin Stobbs of Shenandoah, Va.; and great-great-granddaughter, Caroline Null of New Castle, Va.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel in Bridgewater with Regina Harlow officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 12, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Harrisonburg Chapter No. 24, 450 Waterman Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.