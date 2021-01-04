John Schneider, 102, of Massanutten, Va., passed away on Dec. 31, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. John lived a full life and remained independent to the end. He is remembered by his family and many wonderful friends as a person who had an uncommon ability of being able to instantly connect in a very personal way with anyone that he met.
John was born in 1918 in a neighborhood of Watertown, N.Y. that had many immigrant families from different parts of Europe. He quickly became fluent in several languages which is an ability that he retained throughout his long life. At age 12, he started a newspaper delivery route and he also sold papers in downtown Watertown.
John was an accomplished musician and played saxophone in a swing band starting at age 15. He played in hotels and lodges all over the region. The closing number for the band was “Good Night Sweetheart.”
He was a champion swimmer and skier and helped in the creation of Dry Hill Ski area. As a young man, he had several jobs including working as a welder and a salesman at a shoe store. At age 23, he married Helene I. Cosselman, who preceded him in death 12 years ago.
During World War II, he used his welding and building skills in the South Pacific as a member of the Navy Seabees. During the war, he played saxophone in two swing bands. After the war, John obtained a degree in Industrial Engineering at Syracuse University. He went on to work for IBM in Owego, N.Y. and then at other IBM facilities. During his time at IBM, he earned several patents and published papers in journals relating to the use of statistical analysis in quality assurance. After retiring from IBM at age 55, he joined a consulting firm and worked for the Ford Motor Company. John was active in the church. He led the construction of Northminster Presbyterian Church in Endwell, N.Y. and joined the Massanutten Presbyterian Church when he moved to Virginia.
John and his wife, Helene, enjoyed traveling and visited many parts of the world. They skied in Europe and the US west, often with friends. John competed in the amateur NASTAR ski program and won second place in the national finals at Beaver Creek, Colo. He continued skiing into his nineties. John and Helene were rockhounds and took many trips collecting amazing specimens. John also made jewelry from some of the crystals and agates that they found.
Until quarantining was necessary, John and his friends shot pool once or twice every week in the game room of his home.
Friendship and the enjoyment of others was the most important strand of John’s life. John and Helene had many close friends through activities such as skiing, golf, bridge, and square dancing as well as activities relating to the church.
John is survived by his son, John T. Schneider and his wife, Virginia J. Schneider, of Massanutten, Va.; his daughter, Suzanne H. Schreck and her husband, Carl J. Schreck II of Hendersonville, N.C.; grandsons, Dr. Thomas I. Schneider and his wife, Dr. Jasmine L. Schneider of Chesapeake, Va., Brian E. Schneider of Massanutten, Va., Dr. Carl J. Schreck III and his wife, Mary L. Schreck of Weaverville, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Noah, Eleanor, and Meaghan; niece, Martha Scott and her husband, Philip Scott of Garrison, N.Y., and nephew, Donald Schneider of Wimauma, Fla.
We regrettably, are not able to celebrate his life with a memorial service at this time. A graveside ceremony will be held in upstate N.Y. once the health emergency is over. Perhaps search the tune “Good Night Sweetheart” on the internet and as you play it, think of John.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Christian N. Hankey Memorial Fund, Broome Community College Foundation, PO Box 1017, Binghamton, NY 13902.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.