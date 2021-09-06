John W. Cude, 89, passed away Sept. 3, 2021, at Summit Square in Waynesboro. John was born Jan. 13, 1932, in Old Hickory, Tenn., a son of John A. and Vivian D. Cude.
John graduated from Tennessee Tech in 1962 with Bachelors of Science. He served four years in the Army as a paratrooper and 18 years in the active Army reserves. He then retired after 22 years of service as first sergeant E8.
Mr. Cude worked at Dupont Co. in engineering and manufacturing supervision for 10 years and retired after 27 years with Reynolds Metals Co. as manager of industrial engineering. He was a senior member of the Institute of Industrial Engineers, served nine years on the board of directors of Vector Industries, where he served three years as a chairman of the board, a third degree master mason and a past member of Masonic Lodge 266 in Cookeville, Tenn.
Aside from his accomplishments, John enjoyed golfing, traveling, working with his computer and doing yard work.
He is survived by his son, Jay Cude and wife, Paula; daughter, Cindy Canning; four grandchildren, Katelyn and Ryan Canning and Jacob and Emma Cude; sister-in-law, Barbara Jean Raiford and nephew, Clint Cude.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Maria H. Cude; brother, Gene Paul Cude; and nephew, Gene Paul Cude Jr.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
