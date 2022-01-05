John Wayne Knight, 72, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Sentara RMH. John was born Dec. 4, 1949, a son of the late Nellie Louise (Kibler) and Charles E. Knight.
He retired from Valley Heritage in Bridgewater, where he worked as a mechanic. He served in the U.S. Army. John loved his cats, gardening, helping others, and spent most of his time outdoors.
On Dec. 2, 1972, he was united in marriage to Barbara (Joseph) Knight, who survives.
John is also survived by a son, Terry Knight of Harrisonburg; daughters, Sherry Brooks and husband, Sonny, of Rockingham, Wendy Knight and partner, Michael, of Harrisonburg, and Barbi Spitler and husband, Justin, of Weyers Cave; sisters, Betty Sampson and husband, Richard, of Harrisonburg and Bonnie Warner of Harrisonburg; brother, Charles Knight Jr. and wife, Wilda, of Harrisonburg; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandson.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Eddie Knight.
Friends may pay their respects and sign the guest book from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Rest Haven Cemetery in Harrisonburg with Chaplain David Kite officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cat’s Cradle, PO Box 2128, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
