Johnnie MacArthur Kibler
Johnnie MacArthur Kibler, 74, of Elkton, passed away Aug. 5, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born Nov. 9, 1945, in Dovel Hollow in Page County and was the son of the late Earl and Elizabeth Dovel Kibler.
Johnnie was a loving husband, father, grandfather and loyal friend. He enjoyed helping others, traveling, playing cards and spending time with his grandbabies. He loved his country and loved God. Johnnie was proud of his military service in the 101st Airborne unit of the United States Army. He was a hard worker; enjoyed building and loved his farm until the end.
He served as a mentor and father figure to many young men and always told you how it was, even if you didn’t want to hear it. Those that knew him well knew he was very compassionate and caring. He never wanted credit for helping people. Johnnie loved his mountains and the Valley. He always remembered where he came from; Dovel Hollow.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Earl Kibler Jr., James Kibler; and a sister, Betty Morris.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ruthanne Palmer Kibler; sons, Johnnie DeWayne Kibler and wife, Shelby, Jonathan Kibler and wife, Shannon; daughters, Kimberly Robertson and husband, Dave, Elizabeth Merrill and husband, Matthew; grandchildren, Jonathan Robertson and wife, Ally, Zachary Kibler, MaryElizabeth Robertson, Virginia Kibler, Kayleigh Kibler, Julianna Kibler, Sydney Kibler, Brendan Merrill, Grayson Merrill, Adalynn Merrill, Derek Merrill, Pierce Merrill; great-grandson, Casey Robertson. Mr. Kibler is further survived by his sisters, Golda Bowman, Jan Davis, Mollie Butler; as well as many special nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Aug. 9, 2020, at Elk Run Cemetery with Pastor Kyle Bomar officiating. Mr. Kibler will be at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton Saturday, Aug. 8, where friends may call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friends may also call at the Kibler home at 4313 Furnace Lane in Elkton Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. outside in the yard.
In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
