Johnnie Milton Barr Sr., 101, the widower of Neva (Stroop) Barr, of Memorial Street, Verona, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Barr was born in Mount Solon, Va., on Sept. 6, 1920, a son of the late Charles Grover “CG” Barr and Lucy (Botkin) Barr.
Mr. Barr was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving his country honorably and proudly during WWII. During this time, he witnessed the signing of the Peace Treaty aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay before leaving for home on his 25th Birthday (1945) as the war was over. Johnnie was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church and Verona VFW Post 10826. He was part of the last graduating class of North River and he retired from Smith’s Transfer after 32 years of service. Prior to working for Smith’s Transfer, Mr. Barr worked for a restaurant and Coca-Cola. He enjoyed fishing and bird hunting.
Mr. Barr will be remembered as a kind, strong, loving and respectful man.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Barr was preceded in death by a son, Johnnie Milton Barr Jr.; a great-grandson, Benjamin Shifflett; and six siblings, Charles “Lee” Barr, Elizabeth Craun, Virginia Thacker, Homer Barr, Clara Jameson and Russell Barr.
Surviving are a daughter, Teresa “Terri” (Barr) Shifflett and husband, Barry, of New Hope; daughter-in-law, Teresa (Harner) Barr of Staunton; four grandchildren, Lindsey Barr of Richmond, Lisa Cox of New Hope, Amanda Barr of Richmond and Brian Shifflett and wife, Kelly, of Weyers Cave; two great-grandsons, Avery Cox and Layne Shifflett; and special niece, Carolyn Marshall and husband, Louis.
Mr. Barr was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Bethany United Methodist Church in Weyers Cave by Pastor Dan Purdom.
Burial will be private in Naked Creek Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Stanley Houff, Tom Thacker, Louis Marshall, Mark Dunsmore, Randy Roller and Charles “Doodie” Wrenn.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Bethany United Methodist Church, c/o Cemetery Fund, 3700 Lee Highway, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
The family would like to send a “Thank You” to the staff of Legacy Hospice and a “Special Thanks” to caregivers, Jill, Dan, Shari, Sara, Anita, Jennifer, Victoria, and Brooke.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.