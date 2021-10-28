Johnnie Ross Cave, 84, a lifelong resident of Shenandoah, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
He was born Nov. 19, 1936, in Dark Hollow, Va., and was the son of the late Ralph W. and Elsie L. Breeden Cave.
Johnnie was a former evangelist and traveled throughout Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and North Carolina sharing his love for the Lord and music. He loved playing the guitar and spending time with his family and his friends at the Shenandoah VFW. He retired from Shenandoah National Park after 36 years as a maintenance supervisor. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Avis O. Comer VFW Post No. 8613.
On Oct. 3, 1992, he married the former Sheila Cave, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Donna Cave of Shenandoah; stepchildren, Richard Ecroyd (Debbie) of Shenandoah, Barry Ecroyd (Cheryl) of Elkton, Jeffrey Ecroyd (Alison) of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Gregory Ecroyd (Marcie) of Richmond; grandchildren, Sheena Armentrout (Jared) and Kendra Sours; great-grandchildren, Korinne Munson and Averly Armentrout; a sister, Maxine Pendleton; and several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat- grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister, and his loving cat, Titus.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Shenandoah Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating. Burial will follow at the Comertown Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
