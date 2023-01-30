Johnny Alfred Moyers, 77, of Harrisonburg, peacefully passed away Jan. 22, 2023, at Sentara RMH.
He was born Dec. 28, 1945, in Woodbridge, Va. He was the son of the late Casper Ray and Iva Nell Thompson Moyers.
He attended Broadway High School until he joined the U.S. Army serving six years. He was a truck driver by trade and retired from Rocco Building Supply.
He was a member of the AMVETS and Verona Moose Lodge.
He is survived by his wife, Mary A. Moyers. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind three children, Johnny Moyers (Sherry), DeAnna Westcott (Matt) and Tina Wine (Roger); nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and he also leaves behind a sister, Linda (Sis) Gainer.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Eugene Moyers, and a son, Gene Smith.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Scott Showalter officiating. The family received friends prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Contributions in memory of Johnny may be made to the Harrisonburg/Rockingham SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.