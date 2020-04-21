Johnny William Shull, 89, of Bridgewater, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born in Bridgewater on April 11, 1931, and was a son of the late Elmer Addison and Loma (Howdyshell) Shull.
Johnny was a 1949 graduate of North River High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army and National Guard. He was employed at Ethan Allen for 27 years and was a member of the Sangerville Church of the Brethren.
Johnny loved nature and enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, bird watching and beekeeping. He liked to travel, sing religious music, and woodworking. He had a special dog, Baldy.
He was united in marriage on May 10, 1975, to Shirley (Zimmerman) Shull. They were married 44 years prior to his death.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his brother, Leonard Shull and wife Lula, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Helen Shull, Mary Alexander and Anna Senger; and two brothers, Otho Shull and Leo Shull.
A private graveside service will be held at Sangerville Church of the Brethren Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Spire and the Rev. Garold Senger Jr. officiating.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
