Joseph “Alan” Bernthal
Joseph “Alan” Bernthal, 80, of Broadway, passed away June 16, 2022.
He was born in New York City, NY and was the son of the late Nathan and Amelia Bernthal. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Bernthal.
Alan graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a member of the American Legion. He retired from managing Sears stores after 30 years and was the former Economic Redevelopment administrator of Petersburg, VA prior to moving to Broadway. He continued working for Rocking/R Ace Hardware in Harrisonburg, having enjoyed his many customers and co-workers.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy, of Broadway, one step-daughter; Kathy Halterman and husband Harold, of Rockingham, three step-sons; Keith Elliott, of Harrisonburg, Arnold Farbstein, of Houston, TX, Sam Berne, of Santa Fe, NM, two step-grandchildren; Sam Halterman and Kristy Halterman, and numerous nieces and nephews. Alan loved his dogs, who meant the world to him.
Arrangements are in the care of Grandle Funeral Home, Broadway, VA.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg on Monday.
There will not be any services at the funeral home and the casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg/Rockingham SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
