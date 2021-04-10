Joseph “Bob” Robert Brown Jr.
Joseph “Bob” Robert Brown Jr., 81, of Grottoes, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.
Bob was born Feb. 5, 1940, in Lancaster Pa., to the late Joseph Robert Brown, Sr. and Kathryn Rudy Brown. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sara Pugh.
He served in the US Navy for 20 years and went on to work at Merck, where he was head of security and fire chief. He enjoyed spending his free time watching JMU football, fly fishing, golfing and earned his black belt in karate. Bob was known for his good spirit and loved baking for his family and friends as well as being a volunteer at the Grottoes Vol. Fire Department.
On June 5, 1961, he married Doris Morris Brown, who survives him, and they were married for almost 60 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Jeffery Franklin Brown and wife, Margaret, and Anthony Howard Brown and wife, Michelle; daughter, Michelle Brown Klemczak and husband, Jeffrey; grandchildren, Steven Pugh (Jackie), Courtney Klingsporn (Jordan), Christen Long (Marcus), Joseph Pugh, Noah Brown, and William Brown; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Aryanna, Ivan, Issac, Liam, and Jaiden, and brother, Barry Brown.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg, with Pastor Jim Joyner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grottoes Volunteer Fire Department, 109 3rd Street, Grottoes VA, 24441.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
